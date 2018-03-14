Lions/Rotary Clubs Hold Joint Meeting

Robert Milton, program chairman for the Rotary Club for the day introduced the speaker. The program was arranged by Randy Rawls, President of the Lions Club. The speaker was Sue Tull, Executive Director of Arkansas Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. She talked about the two types of diabetes, the various programs operated by the Foundation and the fund raising events the organization sponsors to fund the programs. Her talk was educational and informative. Ms. Tull told those present that it is estimated that 29 million Americans have diabetes and 1.25 million have Type 1 diabetes. She discussed the symptoms of the disease and the purpose of the foundation's work. Helping those coping with diabetes and research to find a cure and to better treat the disease are all part of the mission. She said great progress is being made.
It was noted that Lions International works to assist people with vision problems and diabetes is a major contributor to poor eyesight. Dr. Bob Smalling, an Optometrist, and a Rotarian, talked about the importance of eye exams for those with diabetes.
Jr. Rotarians visiting and introducing themselves were: Luke Gorman, Briaunna Harris and Heaven Clary. All three did a good job of speaking.
