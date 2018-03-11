Marks Cemetery Cleanup Set for March 17

The third annual Marks Cemetery nature trail and picnic area clean -up is scheduled for March 17 at 9:00 a.m. at the cemetery. A rain-out date of March 24 is designated. Participants are asked to bring gas blowers, rakes, and yard brooms. The re-New-ing Edinburg group will once again participate in the Great American Cleanup campaign by picking up trash along the roads leading to the cemetery area.
Everyone is encouraged to participate in this community activity. For additional information contact Roger McClellan at 870-643-0150.
