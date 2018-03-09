Mayor Visits With Armstrong Staff

During a recent visit to meet the new Plant Manager of the Witt Armstrong Plant, Warren Mayor Bryan Martin had the opportunity to visit other staff of Armstrong. He got to say hello to William Wilfong who has recently been named Yard and Kiln Manager for the Witt plant. William grew up in Warren and has been with Armstrong for several years.
Visiting the plant from Lancaster, Pennsylvania was Scott Swanson, Director of Global EHS for Armstrong. EHS stands for environment, health and safety. Marty Reep is the EHS director for the Witt Plant. Mayor Martin talked with Mr. Swanson and Mr. Reep.
Armstrong Witt is the largest private sector employer in Warren. They support numerous civic projects in the community.
Visiting the plant from Lancaster, Pennsylvania was Scott Swanson, Director of Global EHS for Armstrong. EHS stands for environment, health and safety. Marty Reep is the EHS director for the Witt Plant. Mayor Martin talked with Mr. Swanson and Mr. Reep.
Armstrong Witt is the largest private sector employer in Warren. They support numerous civic projects in the community.
No comments:
Post a Comment