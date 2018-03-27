Monthly BCEDC Board Meeting

The March, 2018 Board meeting of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission was held March 26th in the conference room of the organization located on Myrtle Street. The board was informed they currently have a balance of just over $149,000.00. The financial report was approved.
In old business the board voted to not proceed with the LED lighting project based on the fact it does not appear to save the organization money.
In new business the board discussed liability insurance for land the BCEDC owns. No action was taken pending future quotes. Some questions and comments were voiced concerning the need for insurance on property that has no structure on the site. Several members discussed the liability issues of people on the site.
County Judge Klay McKinney was asked if the county can help conduct some cleanup work on the industrial property located on the northeast bypass. He said he would look into it.
Executive Director Len Blaylock, III gave a report on training and educational programs he is participating in. He told the board that J & E Food Group is in the process of reviewing applications recently accepted during a job fair conducted at the Old Armory. He stated the company hopes to be operating in May.
In old business the board voted to not proceed with the LED lighting project based on the fact it does not appear to save the organization money.
In new business the board discussed liability insurance for land the BCEDC owns. No action was taken pending future quotes. Some questions and comments were voiced concerning the need for insurance on property that has no structure on the site. Several members discussed the liability issues of people on the site.
County Judge Klay McKinney was asked if the county can help conduct some cleanup work on the industrial property located on the northeast bypass. He said he would look into it.
Executive Director Len Blaylock, III gave a report on training and educational programs he is participating in. He told the board that J & E Food Group is in the process of reviewing applications recently accepted during a job fair conducted at the Old Armory. He stated the company hopes to be operating in May.
No comments:
Post a Comment