New Armstrong Manager On The Job

|Mayor Bryan Martin and Witt Plant Manager Doug Bohlinger
Mr. Bohlinger was recently visited by Warren Mayor Bryan Martin, who welcomed him to Warren and told him how important Armstrong is to Warren and South Arkansas. The Mayor informed Mr. Bohlinger that his office and the City of Warren will work with him in any way possible to assist the Witt facility to continue to be successful and to grow.
The Plant Manager informed Mayor Martin and salineriverchronicle.com Sales Manager Gregg Reep that he wants the company to be a positive supporter of the community of Warren. He stated he was glad to be here.
