New Jobs Available In Warren

A Job Fair is set for Monday, March 19th through Friday, March 23rd in the Old National Guard Armory, located at 101 South Martin Street in Warren, adjacent to the City Park. People seeking employment will have the opportunity to apply for jobs with J & E Food Group, a poultry processing plant preparing to open in Warren. There will be a variety of jobs available. The company will offer competitive wages, health insurance and 401K options. These are full time jobs.
Visit the job fair at the Old Armory to apply. Those interested may also contact the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services office located at 477 S. Main Street in Monticello or call 870-367-2476.
This is a great opportunity for employment. See the ad for the job fair on the front page of salineriverchronicle.com. The company is reported to be planning to hire around 100 people.
