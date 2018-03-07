"Night of the Arts" Set For March 12

“Night of the Arts” will take place March 12 at 7:00 pm at the Warren Cultural Center. This is an effort to support and promote the Arts in our school and community. There will be: “living art” provided by the Warren School District's gifted and talented students, art exhibits including, but not limited to works fashioned to Claes Oldenburg by the high school students. There will be talent contestants, as well as our very own Poetry Out Loud champion and state finalist.
Please join WHS in celebrating our arts. Donations at the door will take the place of ticket sales. Pay as you wish. All proceeds will go to the performing arts programs at our school.
