Passion Week Services Underway

|(Left)Dr. Clarence Lucky, (Right) Rev. Henry Cox
In addition to Holy Week Services, several Warren Congregations are enjoying Passion Week services during the week of March 26th. Tuesday evening the service was conducted at Bethel AME Church located on Packard Street in Warren. The message was presented by The Rev. Henry Cox, Pastor of Union Hill Baptist Church of Warren. Bethel is pastored by The Rev. Dr. Clarence Lucky.
Bro. Riley Hudson presented special music for the time of worship and Rev. Eddie Hampton took part. Plans were announced for Wednesday night at Holy Deliverance Church of God in Christ with the message coming from The Rev. James Hooper, Pastor of St. James AME Church.
