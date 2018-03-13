According to the Warren Police Department on Monday, March 12, 2018, there were two residential burglaries reported on North Bradley Street, near Eastside Elementary School. Anyone who has information concerning these burglaries or suspicious people in the area, please contact Warren Police Department’s detective division at (870) 226-3703. Warren Police Department would like to remind people who may be leaving home for an extended period of time to have a neighbor or someone they trust to check on their property during their absence. They can also call and be placed on the Warren Police Department’s House Watch list.
