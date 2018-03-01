Rocket scientist LePoint to speak

LePoint is a former Boeing employee who worked on 28 different NASA Space Shuttle launches. She received Boeing’s Professional Excellence Award in 2004 and Technical Excellence Award in 2000, and the Engineers’ Council’s Distinguished Engineering Project Achievement Award in 2001, among a myriad of professional and personal honors.
After leaving Boeing in 2007, she became chief executive of OL Consulting Corporation and Publishing, an educational media company. She penned the books “Mathaphobia” and, released last year, “Answers Unleashed.” LePoint also is a celebrity blogger for the Huffington Post.
She is a graduate of California State University-Northridge with a master’s degree in applied mathematics and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.
No comments:
Post a Comment