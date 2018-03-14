School of Nursing Receives Accreditation

MONTICELLO, AR — The School of Nursing at the University of Arkansas at Monticello has received full accreditation for both its associate and baccalaureate degree programs for a maximum of six years, according to Dr. Brandy Haley, associate professor and dean of nursing.
The accreditation was awarded by the National League for Nursing's Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation, the national accrediting body for nursing education.
UAM offers both the associate of applied sciences in nursing degree and the bachelor of science in nursing degree.
"I want to thank all of our stakeholders for their role in the accreditation process," said Haley. "We are so grateful for the support of our faculty, students, administration, support staff, advisory board and the community during this process."
UAM Chancellor Karla Hughes praised the nursing faculty and students for "creating a legacy of excellence in our nursing program. UAM has a long and proud history of providing quality nursing education and for meeting the needs of the nursing profession throughout the region. This accreditation is recognition of the overall strength of the nursing program and the academic integrity of the institution as a whole. Congratulations for a job well done."
For more information, contact the Division of Nursing at (870) 460-1069.
