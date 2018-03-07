Single Parents Awarded Scholarships

|L-R, Beverly Chapple, Marsha Cooper, Tabitha Nichols, Holley Curry, Emily VanDerZwalm, and Tricia Wilkinson.
Warren, AR— On Monday, the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Bradley County awarded several scholarships to worthy residents from Bradley County. Tabitha Nichols, who attends UAM, Contessa Williams, who attends South Arkansas Community College, and Holley Curry, who attends South Arkansas College, each received scholarships valued at $1,200. Kenna Glosup, who attends South Arkansas Community College, was awarded a scholarship valued at $750. For more information about this program, visit aspsf.org.
|L-R, Glenda Cross, Pat Rauls, Diane Parnell, Contessa Williams, and her daughter Ashlyn.
The organization will host an Easter Basket Auction live on Facebook on Friday, March 30th. All funds raised during this event will be matched dollar for dollar and directly fund scholarships for single parents in the county.
