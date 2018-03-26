Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation has the following position available: Executive Director

Job Summary: The Executive Director is responsible for the overall administration of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation. This includes responsibility for the overall planning, direction, and control of all programs and services undertaken by the agency; ensuring compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, funding requirements, and policies; coordinating the activities of a staff, of professional and semi-professional, and clerical personnel and volunteers working to assist individuals and families living in poverty; maintaining a sound financial position for the agency; developing resources to carry out the work of the agency; and representing the agency effectively to the public, funding sources, government agencies, and other key constituencies.
Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college in Public Administration, Business Administration, Social Science, or related field is required. A master’s degree is preferred. At least five (5) years of full-time experience in administration, management, and supervision are required. Experience in administering social service programs is preferred.
Interested persons may submit an application and/or résumé to Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation, P.O. Box 312, and 1208 North Myrtle Street, Warren, AR 71671. Applications may be requested by calling HR at (870) 226-2668, extension 320. Applications and résumés will be accepted until April 30, 2018, no later than 4:30 p.m.
All applicants offered a position must successfully complete and pass a pre-employment background check and drug test.
SEACAC is an Equal Opportunity & Affirmative Action Employer
