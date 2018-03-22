Southeast Community Action Conducts Long/Contentious Meeting

In a meeting that lasted over 4 hours, the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Board conducted a lot of business. The meeting seemed to be a continual struggle within the board members present and with a number of people in attendance, including several who were recently selected to serve on the board. The new members were not approved until near the end of the agenda. That did not keep several of them from speaking out during the meeting.
The meeting began by calling the roll and approving the agenda for the day. Minutes of December 19, 2017 and February 20, 2018 were approved. ( It should be noted that it has been impossible to secure a quorum for some past board meetings and executive board meetings.)
Reports were given and approved concerning drug and alcohol policy, Head Start Practice Based Coaching, converting Head Start to Early Head Start and CSBG job description. Approval was granted to advertise for the Executive Director's position. The agency has been operating with an interim director for some time. In other business the CSBG 1st quarter report was presented and the CSBG budget was revised. Several of the board votes required a vote by the Chairperson to break a tie.
Patricia Mays, a private consultant presented an assessment and GAP report, showing some strengths and weaknesses of the agency. The 2017 audit and 990 report was presented by the private auditor. There were no major findings. The audit was approved. The board then voted to purchase a new Head Start bus.
A private consultant addressed the board and told them the future of funding for Community Action agencies is bleak due to the fact that the current federal administration has proposed no funding for the agencies. He indicated some programs, if they survive, may go to other agencies or non-profits by way of the states. He urged the board to get their act together and function properly and in a cooperative manner. He said his company could help find funding if the board functions correctly. He did not mention the cost of his services.
Public statements were then called for and the meeting got even more intense. Mr. Darryl Johnson of Ashley County, a long time critic of the agency board and staff, once again stated his belief that some members of the board are not legally elected to the board and that the bylaws being followed are not legally approved and at times not being followed. He demanded some answers and the back and forth with the board demonstrated some strong feelings. Others present, including individuals from Desha County were very vocal and displeased with the board. The meeting appeared to get out of control several times. While a number of actions over a period of years have been voiced by Mr. Johnson and others, the primary points of contention appear to be the legality of several board members and the status of the bylaws. There have been allegations of misspent funds, improper expenditures and improperly recorded minutes. State officials with the Department of Human Services have reported they consider the board members legal and the bylaws in place. They did, in the past, force the board to go back and reelect some board members and to correct some minutes.
Even the appointment of new members was a point of contention. Prior to the public comment period, the board approved the following to fill vacancies on the board:
From Bradley County-Glenda Dailey, Private Sector and Angela Marshall, Elected Official
From Chicot County-Arthur Haney, Private Sector
From Desha County-Lonzell Dodds, Elected Official and Isariene Spinks, Private Sector
After the meeting was adjourned, the arguing and strong reactions aimed at the existing board, by some of the the newly appointed members and others in attendance continued.
The Community Action Agency operates the Head Start program, CSBG program and provides some assistant to those in need of utility payments. The organization is set up to help the low income and try to help lift them out of poverty. The Southeast Agency serves the five counties of Southeast Arkansas and has facilities in all five counties.
