Student Social Work Association Sponsoring Collection Drive/Hosting Child Abuse Prevention Dinner

MONTICELLO, AR — The Student Social Work Association (SSWA) at the University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a Child Abuse Prevention Dinner April 12 at 6 p.m. in the Capitol Room of the John F. Gibson University Center.
Tickets are $25 and may be purchased by contacting the social work office at (870) 460-1747 or by email to walker@uamont.edu.
Held in conjunction with Child Abuse Prevention Month, the dinner will feature of panel of speakers, including State Senator Eddie Cheatham, State Representative LeAnne Burch, Phyllis Bell, Arkansas' senior advisor for child welfare, and Lauren Waldon, Miss Arkansas International 2016.
The SSWA is currently conducting a collection drive leading up to the dinner to provide bags and personal items for babies and children entering foster care. The students are asking for items such as bibs, bottles, diapers, baby powder, pacifiers, formula, clothing of all sizes, blankets and baby toys. For older children and teens, UAM students are collecting socks, underwear, combs or hairbrushes, and clothing of all sizes.
For more information, contact Marie Jenkins, associate professor and social work field education director at (870) 460-1747.
