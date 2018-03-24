News
Saturday, March 24, 2018
The 2018 Tomato Festival T-Shirt Design Released.
The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Committee has released the design for the 2018 T-Shirt. The design was selected from a number of submissions in a contest. Nita Gilbert created the winning design.
12:59 PM
