Saturday, March 24, 2018

The 2018 Tomato Festival T-Shirt Design Released.

The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Committee has released the design for the 2018 T-Shirt.  The design was selected from a number of submissions in a contest.  Nita Gilbert created the winning design.
