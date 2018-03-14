The Bradley County Veteran’s Museum and the Bradley County Historical Museum have partnered with the World War I Centennial Commission to host the observance of the World War I Centennial Celebration in Bradley County. To commemorate, preserve and honor the courage, sacrifice and valiant efforts of all Arkansans who served in World War I, we will be planting a Memorial Tree in Bradley County. The tree will provide a living memorial to the thousands who served their country during WWI which includes many from this area.
Through a partnership of the World War I Centennial Commemoration Committee and Arkansas Forestry Commission, Arkansans were urged to plant trees in 2018 to remember the 71,862 Arkansans who served during the Great War, including the 2,283 who died while in service. The goal is to have a memorial tree in each of Arkansas’s 75 counties by the time the commemoration concludes at the end of 2018. The Arkansas Forestry Commission is providing the two-year-old Willow oak trees for the project.
The Bradley County World War I Memorial Tree will be planted on the lawn of the Bradley County Historical Museum on Monday, March 19, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. as an official Arkansas WWI Centennial Commemoration event. The Arkansas Forestry Commission will assist with the planting of the tree and will be adding soil from the Meuse-Argonne National Cemetery in France when the tree is planted.
Following the tree planting, GFWC Warren Woman’s Club will present an Arbor Day proclamation recognizing March 19th as Arkansas’s Arbor Day celebration.
Please make plans to attend this special commemorative event on Monday, March 19th at 1:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Bradley County Historical Museum at 200 West Ash Street.
For more information please call JeNelle Lipton at 870-226-5457 or call John Little at 870-226- 2329 or 870-226-3326.
Through a partnership of the World War I Centennial Commemoration Committee and Arkansas Forestry Commission, Arkansans were urged to plant trees in 2018 to remember the 71,862 Arkansans who served during the Great War, including the 2,283 who died while in service. The goal is to have a memorial tree in each of Arkansas’s 75 counties by the time the commemoration concludes at the end of 2018. The Arkansas Forestry Commission is providing the two-year-old Willow oak trees for the project.
The Bradley County World War I Memorial Tree will be planted on the lawn of the Bradley County Historical Museum on Monday, March 19, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. as an official Arkansas WWI Centennial Commemoration event. The Arkansas Forestry Commission will assist with the planting of the tree and will be adding soil from the Meuse-Argonne National Cemetery in France when the tree is planted.
Following the tree planting, GFWC Warren Woman’s Club will present an Arbor Day proclamation recognizing March 19th as Arkansas’s Arbor Day celebration.
Please make plans to attend this special commemorative event on Monday, March 19th at 1:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Bradley County Historical Museum at 200 West Ash Street.
For more information please call JeNelle Lipton at 870-226-5457 or call John Little at 870-226- 2329 or 870-226-3326.
No comments:
Post a Comment