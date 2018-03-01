The Manufacturing Institute Will Honor Amy Costello, Sustainability Manager, Armstrong Flooring

LANCASTER, PA, March 1 – The Manufacturing Institute announced they will award Amy Costello, Sustainability Manager, Armstrong Flooring, with the Women in Manufacturing STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Award. The STEP Ahead Awards honor women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry.
As a licensed environmental engineer with 25-plus years of experience, Costello is responsible for driving sustainability for Armstrong Flooring in operations and on the product side. Her extensive knowledge of sustainable practices allows her to understand what is needed to fully integrate and drive sustainability throughout the business.
“We congratulate Amy for this great recognition of her important work at Armstrong Flooring!” said Don Maier, Armstrong Flooring CEO. “Our customers are designing buildings with a steadily increasing focus on innovative and sustainable products. Thanks to the work and ingenuity of Amy and engaged employees around the world, we have relentless focus on ways to reduce energy usage, manage water usage and minimize waste.”
Costello has worked for Armstrong for 11 years. She has also served on several industry committees for organizations such as the U.S. Green Building Council and ASTM International. She is a frequent presenter on topics such as business of sustainability, circular economy, industrial ecology, and innovative sustainable design. Costello earned her bachelor's degree at Randolph-Macon Woman's College and a master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.
On April 10, The Manufacturing Institute will recognize 130 recipients of the STEP Ahead Awards at a reception in Washington, D.C. The STEP Ahead Awards program will highlight each honoree’s story, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.
“The women who we are celebrating represent the exciting career opportunities available in manufacturing,” said Natalie Schilling, 2018 Chair of STEP Ahead and Vice President of Human Resources at Arconic. “The STEP Ahead Award honors successful women in this industry for their significant achievements and the positive impact they have made on their companies, their communities and the industry as a whole.”
“Companies across the U.S. agree there is a talent shortage in manufacturing. Through the STEP Ahead Awards, we hope to take another step toward closing this gap by highlighting the stories of successful women in manufacturing and giving them a platform to encourage other women to join the industry and be role models for the next generation,” said Carolyn Lee, executive director of The Manufacturing Institute. “The women being honored demonstrate what modern manufacturing careers are all about: making an impact in their communities with meaningful careers that offer significant opportunities for growth.”
The STEP Ahead Awards are part of the larger STEP Ahead initiative, launched to examine and promote the role of women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research, and leadership for attracting, advancing, and retaining strong female talent.
Women constitute one of manufacturing’s largest pools of untapped talent. Women totaled about 47 percent of the U.S. labor force in 2016, but only 29 percent of the manufacturing workforce. Not only does the STEP Ahead initiative bolster manufacturing’s attractiveness to women, it also plays an important role in improving the perception of careers in the industry among younger generations.
