Three Houses to Receive Repairs

According to Mike Jolley, Executive Director of the Warren Public housing Authority, three more home in the Warren City Limits are scheduled to be repaired. Two on Melrose Drive and one on W. Church Street. all three are privately owned and the owners live in the residences and have meet the requirements to be eligible. The funding for the work comes through the Arkansas Development Finance Authority and are administered by the Housing Authority.
The Warren Housing Authority has rehabilitated many homes over the years and has worked with home owners to tear down old houses that could not be brought up to code and built the owner a new home. The owner got a new house and paid a portion back at a very low interest rate. Over thirty new homes have been constructed in Warren. Most of the work was performed by local contractors and the majority of materials were bought from Warren vendors.
The Warren Public Housing Authority is an independent agency of Warren City Government and is managed by a Board of Commissioners approved by the Warren City Council.
According to information provided, most of the grant funds have been reduced or done away with by the federal government. City officials continue to urge our congressional and state legislative delegations to fund these housing programs.
The Warren Housing Authority has rehabilitated many homes over the years and has worked with home owners to tear down old houses that could not be brought up to code and built the owner a new home. The owner got a new house and paid a portion back at a very low interest rate. Over thirty new homes have been constructed in Warren. Most of the work was performed by local contractors and the majority of materials were bought from Warren vendors.
The Warren Public Housing Authority is an independent agency of Warren City Government and is managed by a Board of Commissioners approved by the Warren City Council.
According to information provided, most of the grant funds have been reduced or done away with by the federal government. City officials continue to urge our congressional and state legislative delegations to fund these housing programs.
No comments:
Post a Comment