Tornado Sirens To Resume Testing In Warren Today At 12PM

According to the Warren Police Department, the City of Warren is set to resume weekly testing of the City's tornado warning siren system today, March 2, 2018 at noon.
With the cloudy and pour weather conditions we've had over the winter, testing has not been conducted. However, the WPD says that testing will be done every Friday at noon, weather permitting.
With the cloudy and pour weather conditions we've had over the winter, testing has not been conducted. However, the WPD says that testing will be done every Friday at noon, weather permitting.
No comments:
Post a Comment