Tree Planted at Bradley County Historical Museum

|Mayor Bryan Martin
A nice size crowd was in attendance Monday, March 19th to plant a tree in honor of the 'World War I Centennial" and to celebrate Arbor Day. The welcome was given by JeNelle Lipton, President of the Bradley County Historical Museum followed by remarks from Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney. The invocation was spoken by Floyd Brown, Chaplain of the Bradley County Veterans. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and remarks about World War I were presented by Len E. Blaylock III, Captain U. S. Army (RET), Baker-York VFW Post 4564.
Comments were then given by Mr. Bob Baker with the Arkansas Forestry Commission. A memorial tree was planted with soil from the Meuse Argonne National Cemetery in France.
Warren Mayor Bryan Martin read a proclamation celebrating Arbor Day. The program was closed with the singing of "God Bless America."
It was noted that the first Bradley County casualty of World War I was Herbert Martin, the grandson of the original occupant of the house that now houses the Bradley County Historical Museum. The names of all 18 Bradley County citizens killed in World War I were read.
|The Museum Board
|Len Blaylock, III was the keynote speaker
|County Judge Klay McKinney
