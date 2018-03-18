Update on Jarius Wright

According to reports out of the Minnesota Vikings, with two years left on his contract, Jarius Wright was released Friday by the Viking organization in order to carve out more salary-cap room for free-agent signings. However, Wright told news sources about a possible return under a reduced salary.
The Vikings needed to create additional cap room during a week that saw them sign quarterback Kirk Cousins to a three-year $84 million contract and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to a one-year deal worth $8 million with as much as $3 million more in incentives.
Wright knew he might be released in order for the Vikings to create more cap room.
"It wasn't a big surprise," said Wright. "They had come to me and let me know that it was a possibility with some of the contracts they were looking at. They kept me updated."
Wright fans in the area will be watching and waiting on additional information and continue to wish Wright well.
