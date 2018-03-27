Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Walk Across Arkansas

Following are the results for total minutes walked for week 2 of Walk Across Arkansas for the teams that have reported.  Bradley Biddies & 2 Old Birds – 1770; Travelin Tomatoes – 3478; Warren Woman’s Club - 2106.  Top three individual placements for week 2 are:  Randy Hollis – 895; Patricia Wilkinson – 712; and Randy Rawls - 690.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.  If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible.  Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
