Warren Native Elected Chair of the Board of Pensions of the Presbyterian Church (USA)

The Reverend Doctor Fairfax Fullerton Fair, Senior Pastor and Head of Staff of First Presbyterian Church, Ann Arbor, Michigan, has been elected Chair of the Board of Pensions of the Presbyterian Church (USA). Dr. Fair was previously chosen for membership on the Board of Pensions and has served as a Director of the Board for several years. At this year’s spring meeting, she was elected as the Board’s Chair. The Directors review plan reserves and other data. As of December 31, 2017 the Pension Plan was 131% funded. The 2019 Benefits Plan will offer additional Healthcare and Security Options for Presbyterian Church (USA) pastors and other employees.
In addition to her duties for her Ann Arbor church and its members and the Board of Pensions, Fairfax serves on the Board of her seminary, Union Presbyterian Seminary, Richmond, Virginia. She is the daughter of Sam and Fufa Fullerton and grew up in the First Presbyterian Church of Warren.
