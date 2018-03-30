Warren Woman's Club Historical Presentation

One of the purposes of the program was to encourage young women to get involved in volunteer and community service. Mrs. Gibson stated that the Warren Woman's Club is 100 years old. It is the oldest civic club in the community. The club was formed in 1916 in the home of Mable Fowler Wilson on Bond Street. The club founded the Warren Library in 1926. Mrs. Gibson covered the history of the library, including the various locations where it has been located over the years. She talked about a millage being accessed to help fund the library and stated the current modern facility was built in 1986. She went on to say Maribeth Frazer was Chairman of the Library Board when the library became part of the Regional Library System. She stated that Gingy Cuthbertson served as Librarian for over 23 years. Among those who served as Librarian were Hilda McEwen, Lucy Martin and Sandra Dupree. Sandy Doss currently serves as Librarian.
Mrs. Gibson discussed the role of the Woman's Club in creati
ng and improving the Bradley County Historical Museum, "Meditation Point" across from the Railroad Depot, adult fitness center in the city park, rose garden at the hospital, grills at the city park and landscaping on courthouse grounds. The Club has also sponsored Arbor Day and has been involved in many other projects.
Numerous women were mentioned as having contributed much to Warren and Bradley County. Some of those were Noma Watkins, Mary Culp and Jean Frisby.
The Warren Woman's Club is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs nationally, which consist of over 80,000 members. The club's promote arts, education and conservation. Mrs. Gibson stated that three members of the Warren Club have served as State President, including current State President Diane Fowler.
The program was very educational and well received by all in attendance. A number of the members of the Warren Woman's Club were present.
