Monday, March 12, 2018

Water Mains Flushing Schedule Released

On Thursday, March 22, 2018 Warren Water & Sewer will begin flushing of the water mains through the fire hydrants. 
The water may be discolored for a short period of time; should you encounter serious problems, call Warren Water & Sewer. 
Your patience and cooperation is appreciated.


Eagle Democrat:  Please print in the March 14th & 21st edition of the Eagle
KWRF: Please announce March 19th-21st
Saline River Chronicle – Please publish March 19th
at 10:46 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)