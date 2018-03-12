Water Mains Flushing Schedule Released

On Thursday, March 22, 2018 Warren Water & Sewer will begin flushing of the water mains through the fire hydrants.
The water may be discolored for a short period of time; should you encounter serious problems, call Warren Water & Sewer.
Your patience and cooperation is appreciated.
Eagle Democrat: Please print in the March 14th & 21st edition of the Eagle
KWRF: Please announce March 19th-21st
Saline River Chronicle – Please publish March 19th
