WPD Arrest Report For March 19-25, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty.
Ebony Wilson / 1227 St. James, Warren, AR / DOB 1-8-86 / Warren PD Warrant on 3-19-18
Craig Bryant / 735 Luna St., Lake Village, AR / DOB 5-1-71 / Warrant on 3-20-18
Cody Danley / 166 Maple St., Monticello, AR / DOB 4-10-87 / Violation of order of protection and Poss(SchII) on 3-22-18
Odairo Moseley / 926 N. Martin St., Warren, AR / DOB 5-6-88 / Warrant City of Warren on 3-23-18
Carl Abraham / 704 N. Abernathy, Warren, AR / DOB 5-23-73 / Warrant BCSO on 3-23-18
Rodrick Charles / 1103 Kelly St., Warren, AR / DOB 3-13-73 / Warrant BCSO on 3-23-18
Shaunte Davis / 616 E. Central, Warren, AR / DOB 6-8-82 / DL suspended, No insurance, and failure to register vehicle on 3-24-18
Willie Ray Jackson / 901 York St., Warren, AR / DOB 7-11-63 / BCSO Warrant, Absconder AR Parole Violation on 3-24-18
Charles Harold English 3rd / 1409 Bellaire St., Warren, AR / DOB 9-14-94 / Driving on suspended license on 3-24-18
Patricia E. Bowie / 190 Avery St., Kingsland, AR / DOB 10-26-77 / Criminal Impersonation on 3-24-18
Braden Hargis / 1728 Bradley 25 Rd. N., Warren, AR / DOB 3-20-00 / Possession of Schedule IV on 3-24-18
Kendrick V. Smith / 1109 Phillips St., Warren, AR / DOB 10-16-84 / DL Suspended, Warrant for Warren and Hermitage on 3-25-18
