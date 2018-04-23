Monday, April 23, 2018

April 23, 2018 Arrest Report

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Kelly Bethea, 606 West Central, Warren, AR, age 21, arrested on warrant, (4-16-18)

Robert D. Wilson, 804 Abernathy, Warren, AR., AR., age 39, arrested on Monticello warrant (4-16-18)

Otis Strikland, 603 Abernathy, Warren, AR, age 47, charged with possession of instrument of crime, fleeing by vehicle, (4-16-18)

Otis Strickland, 603 Abernathy, Warren, AR., age 47, charged with possession with intent to deliver (4-16-18)

Michael Price, 603 Abernathy, Warren, AR., age 22, arrested on warrant, (4-18-18)

Odario Moseley, 511 Boyd St., Warren, AR., age 29, charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia (4-19-18)

Carson Ray Pennington, 932 Boyd St., Warren, AR., age 46. charged with posseession of drug paraphernalia (4-19-18)

Chakendra Roberson, 811 S. Wright, Warren, AR., age 22, arrested on warren x2 (4-19-18)

Damon Haskell, 240 E. Harding Ave., Pine Bluff, AR., age 48, arrested on warrant from Crossett (4-20-18)

Gary A. Ferguson, 1090 SW Markham, Apt. 11, Little Rock, AR., age 23, charged with possession of meth (4-20-18)

Brandon Gilliland, 112 Leggett Dr., Warren, AR., age 19, arrested on warrant from Monticello (4-20-18)

Macy McIlron, 306 Pennington St., Warren, AR., age 64, charged with public intoxication (4-20-18)

Michael Marshall, 212 N. Ethridge, Warren, Ar., age 54, arrested on warrant from Bradley County Sheriff's Office (4-21-18)

Santonney Vaughn, 1401 Northwick Court, Little Rock, AR., age 32, charged with driving on suspended license (4-21-18)

Gary Wiscaver, 223 Sam Carter Rd., Wilmar, AR., age 72, charged with driving on suspended license, arrestedon warrant (4-21-18)
at 1:36 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)