April 23, 2018 Arrest Report

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Kelly Bethea, 606 West Central, Warren, AR, age 21, arrested on warrant, (4-16-18)
Robert D. Wilson, 804 Abernathy, Warren, AR., AR., age 39, arrested on Monticello warrant (4-16-18)
Otis Strikland, 603 Abernathy, Warren, AR, age 47, charged with possession of instrument of crime, fleeing by vehicle, (4-16-18)
Otis Strickland, 603 Abernathy, Warren, AR., age 47, charged with possession with intent to deliver (4-16-18)
Michael Price, 603 Abernathy, Warren, AR., age 22, arrested on warrant, (4-18-18)
Odario Moseley, 511 Boyd St., Warren, AR., age 29, charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia (4-19-18)
Carson Ray Pennington, 932 Boyd St., Warren, AR., age 46. charged with posseession of drug paraphernalia (4-19-18)
Chakendra Roberson, 811 S. Wright, Warren, AR., age 22, arrested on warren x2 (4-19-18)
Damon Haskell, 240 E. Harding Ave., Pine Bluff, AR., age 48, arrested on warrant from Crossett (4-20-18)
Gary A. Ferguson, 1090 SW Markham, Apt. 11, Little Rock, AR., age 23, charged with possession of meth (4-20-18)
Brandon Gilliland, 112 Leggett Dr., Warren, AR., age 19, arrested on warrant from Monticello (4-20-18)
Macy McIlron, 306 Pennington St., Warren, AR., age 64, charged with public intoxication (4-20-18)
Michael Marshall, 212 N. Ethridge, Warren, Ar., age 54, arrested on warrant from Bradley County Sheriff's Office (4-21-18)
Santonney Vaughn, 1401 Northwick Court, Little Rock, AR., age 32, charged with driving on suspended license (4-21-18)
Gary Wiscaver, 223 Sam Carter Rd., Wilmar, AR., age 72, charged with driving on suspended license, arrestedon warrant (4-21-18)
