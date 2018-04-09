Band Concert Calling All Former Lumberjack Band Members

Time is closely approaching. The Warren High School Band concert is scheduled for Tuesday May 8 at 6:30 pm at the Cultural Center. If you are a former Lumberjack band member or someone who would like to perform with the WHS Band at the concert please text me your phone number so that I can contact you in order to get additional information to you prior to the concert. We will have a practice that afternoon at 5:15 in the Cultural center.
Mr. Dunn's number is 18709184211.
Mr. Dunn's number is 18709184211.
No comments:
Post a Comment