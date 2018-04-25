BCEDC Board Meeting

With just a quorum, the Bradley County Economic Development Commission meet Monday, April 24th for the regular monthly meeting. After approving the minutes and the financial report, the board heard an update on property liability insurance and fire resistant file cabinets. No action was taken on the insurance and the board voted to purchase a fire resistant file cabinet at a cost of just over $1500.00.
A report on the newest state program for industrial certification was debated. The board voiced their support for the Executive Director to pursue the certification. Several marketing ideas were brought up by the marketing Committee including a new logo and repairs to the front of the office. No action was finalized.
