Bigham Announces Candidacy For Bradley County Treasurer

Stephanie McKinney Bigham would like to announce her candidacy for Bradley County Treasurer. As a lifelong South Arkansas resident, Stephanie graduated from Woodlawn High School and began her working career locally. She is currently employed by the Bradley County Circuit Clerk's office where she has served as Chief Deputy Clerk for the past six years. Stephanie and her husband Jon Bigham are owners and operators of J Big Logging LLC. Her current and past work experiences include bookeeping, accounting, preparing monthly reports for the State of Arkansas, responsible for payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivable and year end reporting. She and Jon owned and operated Saline Ouachita Valley Livestock for four years.
Stephanie and her family are active members of Good Hope Methodist Church of Warren. In her free time, she volunteers for the Backwoods Trap Shooters and enjoys hunting, fishing and 4-wheeler riding with her family. She is the daughter of the late Melvin McKinney, Janet Burkhardt and the late Peter Burkhardt. She and Jon have one son, Dalton Bigham, a freshman at Warren High School.
Stephanie states "I will treat the citizens of Bradley County and the office of Bradley County Treasurer in an honorable, courteous and efficient manner. I would appreciate your vote and support for the office of Bradley County Treasurer in the November election."
