Bradley County Approves Jail Contract

The Bradley County Quorum Court, meeting in regular session April 16th, approved an agreement with a private company for the county to house county inmates in a new jail/prison to be built either in Warren or Drew County. This matter has been under discussion for several years and has changed dramatically since the original concept was floated.
Originally the plan was to have a five county regional jail commission. No one could explain how it would work. Then there was the idea that where ever the facility was located, the counties of Bradley and Drew would share the property taxes. That was determined to be unconstitutional.
The contract signed is a three party agreement between the private company that will own and operated the jail/prison and Bradley and Drew Counties. It calls for Drew County to have 45 beds and Bradley County to have 12 beds. These beds are guaranteed. The cost for the beds will be $30.00 per day per bed. The cost to Bradley County will be $131,000.00 per year. The contract is for 20-years but each quorum court must appropriate the fees on an annual basis. That means should Bradley County or Drew County's quorum courts decide any year not to appropriate the fees to pay for the beds, the county is removed from the contract and will not be considered in default. This in effect makes the contracts one year at a time in accordance to state law. Neither county depends upon the other if they decide to get out of the agreement.
Nothing in the contract has anything to do with the future location of the jail/prison. That will be decided by the state and/or company. There is also nothing in the contract about booking inmates into the facility and any cost of doing so. That is yet to be worked out.
It should be noted that the cost per bed can be increased each year, the percentage of the Consumer Price Index ( CPI ) for the Southern Region of the United States.
Another major provision is the cost of medical care for the county inmates. The facility will house a Nurse Practitioner and the company will provide over the counter non persciption drugs. Any cost of going to the doctor and hospitalization will be billed to the county who placed the inmate in the jail. Should a prisoner be put in the hospital, the county will be billed $21.00 per hour if the company must provide a guard, or the county may provide it's own guard at the county's expense.
It appears, based on past information provided, that this contract will result in some increase to the county budget as compared to the current system. Judge Mckinney stated that the county has been increasing the budget for incarceration of prisoners over past the several years in preparation for this facility being built. He also stated he thinks in the long run the county will benefit and will be able to lock up more people as needed. The facility will save the county on transportation cost and personnel time spent transporting prisoners.
The jail/prison will reportedly create around 100 jobs and the company will pay taxes like any private entity or business. The tax revenue will go to which ever county the facility is located in.
One particular item brought up by Justice Hargraves was the section of the contract that deals with the two counties ability to utilize more beds if they need them. Should both counties be at capacity and other counties are renting beds, the cost of additional beds for Bradley and Drew County will be the average daily cost of what other counties are paying. The Company can charge other counties any fee they agree to. This could result in Bradley or Drew County paying more than $30.00 per day for additional beds beyond the 12 and 45 contracted for.
In other business, Judge McKinney updated the Justices on damage from the storms Friday night. This included flood damage and some wind damage.
