Bradley County Block Builders Present Quilt

Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition was recently the proud recipient of a quilt made by the Bradley Block Builders quilt club.
The quilt depicted examples of the coalition's goals for Bradley County including dietary selections and exercise. Information on opportunities to win this quilt may be obtained from the health unit. Proceeds will benefit the coalition's efforts to educate county citizens regarding healthy lifestyles.
The Block Builders club, a project club of the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service, serves local residents through their gifts of quilts and other donations. The quilters offer opportunities to win one of their quilted creations twice a year when they complete their Pink Tomato and Christmas quilts. Opportunities are now available on the tomato quilt which will be awarded to the holder of the lucky ticket during the Pink Tomato Festival. Tickets may be purchased from any Block Builder member with proceeds going to local charitable organizations and individuals in need.
No comments:
Post a Comment