Chamber Board Plans Gala-Guest Speaker Jarius Wright

After approving the minutes of the last meeting and the financial statement, the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board spent most of the meeting planning the Chamber Gala which is scheduled for Friday, April 20th at 6:00 P.M. in the Immanuel Baptist Church Activity Center. Tickets will be $15.00 and may be purchased at the Chamber Office. The guest speaker will be Jarius Wright, now of the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League. Wright is a former Lumberjack and Razorback great.
The Chamber President, Joel Tolefree, gave a Director's report. He announced the April 26th job fair set for Immanuel and the Veterans fund raiser scheduled for May 4th.
Ond member brought up the matter of a "Bag O" tournament planned during the Pink Tomato Festival to benefit the Chamber. There was some discussion about what to charge and the prizes to be paid.
