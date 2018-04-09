Changes To Meal Plans and Meal Options Coming As Chick-fil-A Prepares To Open For Fall 2018

MONTICELLO, AR — Changes are coming to the meal plans and meal options at the University of Arkansas, including the addition of a Chick-fi-A restaurant in the new Student Success Center.
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees has approved a $25 increase for declining balance per residential meal plan with the exception of the 45-block plan, which increased by $5. The board also approved the addition of a $125 declining balance commuter meal plan for all undergraduate students enrolled in six hours or more on the Monticello campus. The declining balance will be available for use at all on-campus food venues, including the dining hall, Java City, The Sandwich Shack, concession stands at athletic events, and the Chick-fil-A located in the Student Success Center.
Construction on the Student Success Center is scheduled for completion by the beginning of the fall 2018 semester.
"These changes to both our meal plans and meal options are a direct result of our conversations with students," said UAM Chancellor Karla Hughes. "One of our goals is to create a student-centered campus that attracts and retains students while providing the amenities they expect. Restaurants on college campuses are a growing trend and we are excited to have Chick-fil-A as a corporate partner."
"We are always working to bring students more variety, quality, value and convenience," said Thomas Bedward, general manager for Aramark Food Service on the UAM campus. "We survey students every semester and use their feedback to enhance the dining program. We are excited to bring Chick-fil-A to campus, as it was the top brand requested by students, faculty and staff."
According to Bedward, "we are expecting to see around 30 new jobs on campus to accommodate the new Chick-fil-A venue. There will be both full-time, part-time and student positions available in the fall."
For more information, contact Jim Brewer, director of media services, at (870) 460-1274.
