Citizens Gather to Plan Cleanup

County Judge Klay McKinney is heading up the effort and is being assisted by Dr. Sue Martin, wife of Mayor Bryan Martin, who is helping plan the clean up within the Warren city limits. A lady from the state office of "Keep Arkansas Beautiful was on hand to thank everyone involved and to provide encouragement. The state will provide a supply of safety vests, gloves, trash bags and T-shirts for the event.
Plans are to get as many people as possible, young people included, to take part to help clean up the county and educate the public not to litter or dump illegally. Dr. Martin talked about creating a culture of not accepting a society of throwing trash on the streets and byways.
Representatives of "Make Warren Shine" were present to volunteer and talked about their efforts to clean up and beautify downtown Warren. They are already at work on both public and, with the permission of and assistance of property owners, private store fronts. Mayor Martin stated the city plans to power wash the sidewalks in the downtown area soon. He and Dr. Martin urged city residents to work on the wards they live in. City Council Members will be involved in directing the cleanup efforts to the most needy areas.
John Little expressed his displeasure with yard sale signs being tacked onto utility poles. He said people should at least remove them once the sale is over. It is improper to put the signs up.
It was noted during the meeting that citizens who witness people littering by throwing trash out of vehicles, may call a toll free number ( 1-866-811-1222 ) and report the violation. The caller does not have to give his or her name. Anyone calling will be asked to give the location the infraction takes place, a description of the vehicle and the license plate if it can be secured safely. If the plate number is provided, the state will then write a letter to the owner of the vehicle and inform them that littering is a violation of the law and to cease such activity.
Judge McKinney informed the group that surveilance cameras are being set up at illegal dump sites.
Any one desiring to help or needing additional information should contact the County Judge's Office at 226-3853.
