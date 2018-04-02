County Landfill Open 2nd & 4th Saturdays

The Bradley County Landfill will be open the second and fourth Saturday of each month until further notice. The hours will be 7:00 A.M. to 4;00 P.M. Regular disposal fees will be charged.
According to County Judge Klay Mckinney, the landfill is being opened on Saturday's to help assist the people of Bradley County with county wide clean up efforts and to make disposal more convenient.
