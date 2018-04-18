Crossett City Attorney James A. Hamilton Seeks Election As Circuit Judge On May 22, 2018

Crossett City Attorney James A. Hamilton has announced that he will seek election as Circuit Judge for the Tenth Judicial District, in the upcoming election, on May 22, 2018. The Tenth Judicial District covers Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties in Southeast Arkansas.
James is married to Rose Hamilton, and they have three daughters, Callie Esther, Jami-Lynn and Sherri. He is Managing Member of the law firm of Hamilton, Hamilton & Leonard, PLLC, in Hamburg, and has lived in Ashley County since 1963. He is an Eagle Scout. He attended the Arkansas Boys' State in 1980, and was also in the original Arkansas Governor's School Class of 1980. He graduated from Hamburg High School in 1981 with high honors. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with an Industrial Engineering degree in 1985, and a Juris Doctor degree with honors in 1989. He is a member of the Arkansas Law Review. James served the Arkansas Bar Association as a member of the House of Delegates from 2001-2007, and he is a Tenured Delegate. He also served as a director for the Center For Arkansas Legal Services from 1997 until 2007.
James served as Ashley County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney from 1991 to 1997, and Deputy City Attorney for Crossett from June 16, 1993, until December 31, 1998, and is currently completing his nineteenth year as Crossett City Attorney.
Regarding his candidacy, Hamilton said: "I am very excited to have the opportunity to seek the office of Circuit Judge. My father, Judge Herman L. Hamilton, Jr., served as Hamburg Municipal Judge from 1962 to 1982, and it is an honor to follow in his footsteps. Since 1993, I have had the pleasure of working with three mayors, thirteen different city councils, and may City boards and commissions. I have learned a great deal from all of them.
As Crossett's City Attorney, I have successfully worked on many different issues for Crossett, including:
-Street resurfacing for all of Crossett in 1990 and 2000;
-Construction of our new library in 2001;
-Construction of our new sports complex;
-Creation and extension of the on-half cent general sales tax in 1998, 2002, 2010, and 2017;
-Ongoing renovations to the City's water and sewer system;
-Construction of our two new fire sub-stations in 2014; and
-Construction of our Senior Citizen Center in 1994.
I have also worked on many other issues for other entities, including:
-Construction of our new hospital in 1994;
-Construction of our new detention center in 2005;
-Construction of Montrose's water improvements in 2016; and
-General sales taxes in Wilmot and Portland.
I have successfully defended ALL litigation brought against the City of Crossett, including obtaining a complete dismissal of a class-action lawsuit brought against the City, involving our wastewater discharge processes.
In my twenty-eight years of private law practice, I have handled many different types of major litigation, from criminal defense to personal injury, in both state and federal courts. In June 2016, I successfully argued an appeal before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, in St. Louis, Missouri, on behalf of the Hamburg School District. I have been privileged to represent a variety of clients, such as the Hamburg School District, U.S. Dunnage, LLC, the City of Crossett, the City of Portland, the City of Montrose, and the City of Wilmot. I represented children in dependency-neglect cases, from 1999 until 2007, throughout our district.
I have worked hand in hand with law enforcement within our district for over a quarter of a century, and I believe in the work that they do. We have some the best, most dedicated, law enforcement officers in our district, that exists anywhere.
As a lifelong resident of Ashley County, it is incredible to me that there has only been one Circuit Judge from Ashley County, and that there has never been a circuit judge from Crossett. We need to change that.
I have had the privilege of serving many times as Special Circuit Judge in Ashley, Desha and Chicot County Circuit Court.
I have also had the privilege of serving as the President of the Arkansas City Attorneys' Association from 2004-2005.
As Circuit Judge, I will continue to be honest, fair and impartial. As this judicial position may involve handling quite a lot of criminal trials, your Circuit Judge should apply the law equally to all who appear before the Court. I pledge to do just that. Since 1989, I have demonstrated to you that I have the ability, as well as the proven experience, to properly deal with the challenges and responsibilities of this office. I pledge to the citizens of the Tenth Judicial District my best efforts as Circuit Judge. I ask for and will appreciate your votes and support to elect me to this office, on May 22, 2018."
James is an active member of Level Ground Fellowship in North Crossett. he is a member, former director and past president of Crossett Kiwanis Club, and is a member and Past Master of Crossett Masonic Lodge, No. 576. He is also a member of Prairie Lodge No. 465, where his father, Herman L. Hamilton, Jr. served as Master in 1967-1968. His grandfather, Herman L. Hamilton, served as Master of Texarkansas Lodge No. 341 in 1946.
Glen Hodge, owner of U.S. Dunnage, LLC in North Crossett, added "James has represented our company extremely well since 2002, and is an asset to our community. I wholeheartedly support his bid for election as Circuit Judge."
Paster John C. Martin, of Level Ground Fellowship in North Crossett, added: "Oh, my friends! What a joy it is to put our confidence and trust in such a great example of what a public servant should be! It has been my privilege to call myself James A. Hamilton's pastor, but it has been my honor to call him my friend. He has proven honesty, integrity and character, and will be a phenomenal circuit judge."
Hamilton added, "The theme for my campaign is 'Proven Experience, Integrity and Justice with Compassion.' I ask for the privilege to continue to use my proven experience as your Circuit Judge."
