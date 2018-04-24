Election Day May 22nd

It is getting close to time to cast our first ballots for 2018. May 22nd will the voting day for the nonpartisan judicial general election, school elections and the Republican and Democratic Party primaries. While there will not be a large number of candidates or issues to vote on, there are several and each is important.
Remember you must be registered to vote. Early voting begins May 7th. Beginning May 7th voters may stop by the County Clerks office from 8 A. M. till 6 P.M. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays from 10 A.M. till 4 P.M. and cast their ballot.
In Arkansas there is no party registration so each voter may choose to vote in the Republican or Democratic Primary or choose to vote on a nonpartisan ballot. If the voter chooses the nonpartisan ballot, the only opportunities to vote will be for judicial races and school elections. Those voting in the Republican or Democratic primary will also have the opportunity to vote on the judicial and school races and issues.
The nonpartisan ballot is as follows:
*State Supreme Court Associate Justice, Position 3
David Sterling
State Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson
Judge Kenneth Hixson
*Circuit Judge, District 10, Sub-district 10.1
City Attorney James A. Hamiliton
Quincey Ross
Note-Only voters living in the sub-district will be voting on this position. It includes a great deal of the City of Warren.
*School Election: there are no millage increases and no contested school board races in Hermitage or Warren.
*Republican Primary:
U. S. Congress District 4;
Randy Caldwell, Representative Bruce Westerman
Governor;
Jan Morgan, Governor Asa Hutchinson
Secretary of State;
John Thurston, Commissioner of State Lands
State Representative Trevor Drown
The judicial races and school issues will be included on the ballot
*Democratic Primary:
Governor; Jared Henderson, Leticia Sanders
The judicial races and school issues will be included on the ballot
For further information on voting locations, contact the County Clerks Office.
In November, Republican, Democratic and other party nominees will face off in the general election. There will also be nonpartisan municipal elections.
