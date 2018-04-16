Engage in the Arts with Bradley County Arts for Children Art Session

The Warren Middle School Parent Involvement team and Bradley County Arts for Children Committee (B.C.A.C.) provided Warren's Middle School three enrichment art sessions on the afternoon of Thursday, April 12, 2018, on "Pablo Picasso: One of the World's Greatest Artists." Dr. Sue S. Martin led students through an illustrated right-brain learning situation. Next Dr. Martin led students through a visual, Picasso art presentation of his different "periods of art" using pictures, books and the internet. Famous artists' and local artists' works were presented and refelected on as to what styles they closely resembled of Picasso's different periods of painting. Picasso's art was observed by the students through pictures, books, art comparisons and computer searches of world-wide Picasso's art museums. Students then participated in producing self-portraits using one or more of his styles of painting and mediums; then students shared their work with other students in the class. Throughout Dr. Martin's art enrichment sessions, students were reminded of Pablo Picasso's famous quotation: "Every child is an artist. It is a challenge to remain an artist when you grow up." On closing, students learned that now coloring in coloring books is said to relieve stress in people. Dr. Martin presented to each student coloring pages of two Picasso famous paintings for students to take home; she stated that now adults and children buy and use printed coloring books for a fun and stress-free inside activity.
No comments:
Post a Comment