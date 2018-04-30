Health Fair Big Success

The Bradley County Health Fair was held April 21st at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County. The official count showed 291 people attended and took part in the various programs and screenings offered. Many organizations and individuals helped put on the fair. There were many booths with information and health professionals on hand to provide heath screenings. There were also games and fun activities.
Go to the Features Page of salineriverchronicle.com to see more information and a list of the people and organizations that took part in the Health Fair. It was a very productive event for the community!
