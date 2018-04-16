Bradley County Health Fair
Date: Saturday, April 21st, 2018
Time: 9am - 12pm
Location: Warren YMCA
Health screenings for high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes with education & referral services for high risk individuals
Also:
- Numerous Games and Activities for Children
- Door Prizes
- Face Painting
Smokey the Bear
- Life Size Healthopoly Game
Cash Vault Money Machine
- Rita Guice Memorial Cake Walk
ACH Fire Safety House
- Smoking Cessation Information
- Emergency Services Information
- Hospice Information
- Health Education
- Insurance Information
- Nutrition Information
- Concession Stand & Hot Dogs
-Multiple Vendors
and many more activities to enjoy!!!
- Fun, Fellowship and Something for all!!!!
- Color Run/Walk 5K (Start Time 7:30
(Contact Warren YMCA for Details on this)
- Come Join in the Fun!!!
- Something for everyone at any age!!!
