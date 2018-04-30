Hermitage Hires Assistant to Mayor

During the April 16th regular meeting of the Hermitage City Council, the members voted to authorize the position of a part time administrative assistant to the Mayor. Angela Dawson has been hired to fill the job.
Attending the meeting was Markel Brown who has indicated an interest in being appointed to the council. There are vacancies on the council.
The remainder of the meeting consisted of various reports. The Police Chief reported that eight citations were issued during the month of March.
The council then vote to purchase a mini excavator at a cost of $47,347.97, which included a trade in of an older machine. The members then voted to revise the annual budget to cover the cost of the new machine and the new position created.
It was announce that Hermitage would take part in the opioid litigation that is being pursed by most Arkansas municipalities.
