Hermitage School Board Approves Teacher Salary Schedule

In a meeting that covered a lot of territory, the Hermitage School Board made a number of decisions, including the approval of a new salary schedule for District teachers. The board unanimously adopted a salary schedule recommended by Superintendent Dr. Tracy S. Tucker. The schedule will increase the District's budget by $130,000.00 per year. According to Dr. Tucker, $103,000.00 of the $130,000.00 is mandated by state law. That means the salaries must be increased to comply with state requirements. The remaining $30,000.00 was suggested by Dr. Tucker. Upon being questioned by Board President Russell Richard if the board can afford the increase without creating financial problems, Dr. Tucker stated it is affordable. Mr. Richards stated that in some past years ( not under Dr. Tucker's tenure ) the board has taken recommended action and serious problems followed. The superintendent assured the board this increase can be handled.
In other business reports were given by Rosalynda Ellis, Chase Ellis and Dr. Tucker. Some personnel policies were adopted and a contract with K-12 Culinary connection was approved. The contract will hire the private firm (K-12 Culinary Connection ) to act as a consultant to help the district plan menus and buy food at a less expensive price. The district will pay $3450.00 per month for the services. Dr. Tucker stated a number of school districts in the area are using the company and it is hoped that the savings on food purchases will more than pay for the contract fee.
The board then approve the Legislative Audit report. There were no major findings. The superintendent talked about Medicaid billing issues, special education services and a contract to conduct work on school floors once school is out. All recommendations were approved.
By a vote of six to zero, the board then voted to authorize bids for yearly insurance, propane and other routine items. They also authorized to go to bid for a new 10-passenger Ford Van and to grant the superintendent the authority to buy the van if the price comes in under $35,000.00.
The board then voted to approve a Memorandum of Understanding for the Summer Migrant Program.
The board then went into executive session to discuss personnel. Upon returning the following votes were taken:
*Accepted Lee Campbell resignation effective, March 30th
*Accepted resignation of Charles Thomas
*Hired employees for 2018-2019
*Hired Felecia Doster for K-12 music
*Hired Jamie Corker for high school teacher
*Hired Charles Thomas as short route driver
*Approved paid lunch for all classified employees
*Changed Deanna Smith's title to include paraprofessional
The board may call a special meeting later in April.
