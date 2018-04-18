Hermitage & Warren Streets to be Paved

According to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, several streets in Hermitage and three in Warren have been approved for paving work under the "City and State" road program. The streets have been bid out by the state and the work will be conducted in the coming months.
All or a portion of the following streets are included:
Hermitage
*W. Grand
*S. Ash
*Birch Ave.
*E., S. Oak
*N. Oak
*E. 3rd
*W. 3rd
*W. 4th
*W. School Drive
Warren
*Hankins
*Woodlawn
*N. Watson
In some cases a portion of the street will be resurfaced. The paving expense will not come from the cities street budgets. the streets were approved as a result of each city applying for the funding.
