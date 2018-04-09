Monday, April 9, 2018

HopePlace Warren Holding Open House

This Sunday, April 15th 2:00-3:30 HopePlace Warren will have an Open House to show how the Lord’s blessed them with a remodel and more room to serve the community. The address is 212 West Central Street beside Mitchell’s Hardware Store.

They are asking each person to bring a donation for the baby store. Examples: Diapers, wipes, infant or children medicines, etc. No clothes)
at 4:21 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)