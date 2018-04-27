Hospital Board Votes to Buy Land/Approve Purchases

During a board meeting, conducted Thursday, April 26th, the Bradley County Medical Center Board of Directors handled monthly routine business and voted to buy property across the street from the hospital on Bradley Street. Following their policy of buying property as it becomes available adjacent to the hospital, if a reasonable price is possible, the board voted to buy a residence and property directly across the street from BCMC on Bradley Street. The purpose is to allow the hospital to expand as needed in the future.
The board also approved the construction of a retaining wall on the west side of Dr. Weaver's Office and to buy new softwear for the cardiac treadmill. The total cost of the property, retaining wall and softwear will be around $94,622.00. Hospital sales tax funds will be used to pay for all three items.
CFO Brandon Gorman presented detailed financial reports. The hospital had an operating loss for the month of $263,637.00 with an overall net gain of $11,611.00. Low volumes continue to be an issue. CEO Steven Henson went over the hospital statistics in detail and talked about work ongoing to trim expenditures where possible and efforts to bring in more patients both on an outpatient and inpatient basis. Mr. Henson reported that Kristen Harvey, APN will begin work soon in the new clinic across Central Street from the hospital. He also said plans are moving ahead for a weekend APN clinic.
Mr. Henson informed the board that a company from northeast Arkansas plans to build a APN Clinic in Hermitage. They will be working with nursing homes in the area and he believes they will be using BCMC for lab test and diagnostic imaging tests. Some board members expressed concern that this could take business away from the hospital, but Mr. Henson stated he believes it will benefit BCMC overall. The APN clinic in Hermitage will be part time.
Mr Henson told the board he is encouraging the hospital staff to stay focused and always look at the best interest of the patients and the hospital. He singled out Laci Dalton, Joyce Lephiew, Kelley McCartney and Steven Smith for having made extra efforts to do a good job and help people.
The CEO told the board that the biggest obstacle facing the medical community in the next several years is the lack of RN nurses. Many medical providers including hospitals and nursing homes are offering signing bonuses and the market is getting tighter.
The board approved the following staff recommendations:
*Michelle Weaver, M.D., Family Medicine
*Derek Bryant, M.D., ESS
*Rajesh Sethi, M.D., RAPA
*David Phelan, M.D., RAPA
*Samuel Edwards, M.D., RAPA
*John Meadors, M.D., RAPA
*Jeff Henning, M.D., RAPA
*Robert McCrary, M.D., RAPA
*Dr. Petrescia Grubbs, APN
*Jermey Jones, M.D., ESS-moved to inactive
*karen Chase, M.D., ESS-move to inactive
*Steven Erwin, M.D., ESS
The board then went into executive session. Any action will be reported.
