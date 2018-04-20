Human Development Center Recognized For Excellence

The Volunteer Council of the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center meet Wednesday, April 18th at the Center in Warren. They reviewed the organizations financial statement and talked about the need to recruit additional members.
Superintendent Mark Wargo provided an up date on the Center. He stated the SE Human Development Center currently employs 236. He told the council that the Center has been recognized by the state for doing the best job of all the centers in Arkansas for keeping expenses in line and continuing to provide quality services.
Dana Harvey updated the board on planned evacuation exercises in response to any type disaster.
Planning meetings are scheduled and the board is invited to attend.
The council talked about planned fundraising activities and were provided a detailed information sheet on the needs of the "Garden Project." The member discussed ways to secure donations of equipment and materials to assist the clients who will be helping with the garden activity. The board will be making further plans at the next meeting and more public information will be forthcoming.
