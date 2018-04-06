Jarius Wright to Speak to Chamber Gala

According to the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce, former Lumberjack, former Razorback and now a member of the Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright will be the guest speaker at the 2018 Chamber Gala. The event is set for Friday, April 20th beginning at 6:00 P.M. in the activity center of Immanuel Baptist Church. Tickets are $15.00 each and may be purchased from the Chamber Office located in the Warren Municipal Building. For information call 870-226-5225.
All former Lumberjacks that played with Jarius are encouraged to purchase a ticket and attend. It will be a fun event as the Chamber celebrates local businesses and hands out awards.
Jarius Wright has spent several years in the NFL playing for the Minnesota Vikings and has just recently signed with the Panthers, where he is reuniting with Coach Norv Turner. Jarius was an outstanding high school player for the Lumberjacks and had a great career for the Arkansas Razorbacks before being drafted into the NFL. He always visits Warren as often as possible and has been very generous to the community.
