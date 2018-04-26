Job Fair Draws Employees and Employers

|Mrs. Henderson welcomes everyone to the job fair.
|Mayor Martin addresses vendors and seniors from WHS.
A large number of high school students attended to look at their options. Some are planning to attend college and others plan to go to work in a trade or industrial setting.
The theme of the fair was "Lighting the Path to Jobs in Southeast Arkansas. Mrs. Henderson gave opening remarks. Rev. Matt Overall, Pastor of Immanuel spoke, as did Warren Mayor Bryan Martin, County Judge Klay McKinney and Chamber President Joel Tolefree. Al urged the potential employees and students to take their work seriously and stressed the need of employers to find dedicated and drug free workers.
Amanda Hill
Arkansas Superior Federal Credit Union
Bradley County Chamber of Commerce
City of Warren
DHS Employees
First State Bank of Warren
Fred's
Immanuel Baptist Church
Joel Tolefree
Mad Butcher
Masseys
Rev. Matt Overall
Supervalu
Trucks Heating & Air
Warren Bank & Trust Company
Warren Wholesale
Union Bank
It was noted that there are jobs available in the Warren, Bradley County and Southeast region.
|County Judge Klay McKinney takes part in welcome.
