Job Fair Draws Employees and Employers

Mrs. Henderson welcomes everyone to the job fair.
Led by Bradley County DHS Administrator Dorothy Henderson and assisted by others including the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce, the Bradley County Job Fair was conducted Thursday, April 26th.  a good array of vendors were on hand to talk to those seeking jobs.  Information was provided on the type skills needed and the opportunities that currently exist in the Warren area and the state of Arkansas.  Private industry, various state agencies and a number of institutions of vocational and higher education were present to help individuals find jobs, careers and educational options.  A sample of those on hand included PotlatchDeltic, Armstrong, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish, Warren Police Department and a large number of health related businesses and providers.  Over fifty booths were set up to provide information and assist people in finding a job or assistance in securing a job.
Mayor Martin addresses vendors and seniors from WHS.

A large number of high school students attended to look at their options.  Some are planning to attend college and others plan to go to work in a trade or industrial setting.

The theme of the fair was "Lighting the Path to Jobs in Southeast Arkansas.  Mrs. Henderson gave opening remarks.  Rev. Matt Overall, Pastor of Immanuel spoke, as did Warren Mayor Bryan Martin, County Judge Klay McKinney and Chamber President Joel Tolefree.  Al urged the potential employees and students to take their work seriously and stressed the need of employers to find dedicated and drug free workers. 


The Fair Committee consisted of Dorthy Henderson, Chairperson, Dana Langford, Charla Morgan and Joel Tolefree.
It was noted that there are jobs available in the Warren, Bradley County and Southeast region.


County Judge Klay McKinney takes part in welcome.




